J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Zoetis by 18.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $157.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis



Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

