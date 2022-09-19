J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 338.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $39.97 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

