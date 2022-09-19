J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

TJX opened at $64.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.