J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

MCO stock opened at $280.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

