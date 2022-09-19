J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,085,000 after purchasing an additional 66,429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.13 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

