J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $45.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

