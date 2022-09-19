J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,279 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPDW stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

