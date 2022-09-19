J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after buying an additional 12,028,406 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,965,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after buying an additional 378,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $313,565,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,853,000 after buying an additional 2,029,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

