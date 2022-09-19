J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 103 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,937,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $141.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.53. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.