J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,029 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,655 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,418 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,273 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,628,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

