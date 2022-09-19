J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,740 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $111.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.