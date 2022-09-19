J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $670,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

