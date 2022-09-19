Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance

Shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment stock opened at $3,900.00 on Monday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a twelve month low of $3,900.00 and a twelve month high of $3,900.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

