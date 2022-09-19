Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance
Shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment stock opened at $3,900.00 on Monday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a twelve month low of $3,900.00 and a twelve month high of $3,900.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3,900.00.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
