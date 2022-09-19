JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 628.5 days.

JCDecaux Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JCDXF. Bank of America cut JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, AlphaValue cut JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

