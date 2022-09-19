JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in August

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,457,800 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JD Health International Price Performance
Shares of JDHIF opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. JD Health International has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $6.95.
JD Health International Company Profile
