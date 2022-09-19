JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in August

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,457,800 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JD Health International Price Performance

Shares of JDHIF opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. JD Health International has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

JD Health International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

