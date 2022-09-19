Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JROOF opened at 0.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.34. Jericho Energy Ventures has a one year low of 0.15 and a one year high of 0.67.

Get Jericho Energy Ventures alerts:

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.