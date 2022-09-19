Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,900 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 862,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jervois Global to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from 1.00 to 1.10 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Jervois Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JRVMF opened at $0.37 on Monday. Jervois Global has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

About Jervois Global

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

