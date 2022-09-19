JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Martin Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 240,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 56,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.