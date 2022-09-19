JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.63. The company has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

