JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 56,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 73,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $117.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

