Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in August

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,700 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 737,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Jushi Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JUSHF opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. Jushi has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JUSHF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Jushi from $4.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Jushi from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

