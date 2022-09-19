Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,300 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 3,413,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 606.1 days.
OTCMKTS JVTSF opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Juventus Football Club has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.88.
