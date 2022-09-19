Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 354.1 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRYAF stock opened at $95.14 on Monday. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $145.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.01.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

