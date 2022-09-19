Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 354.1 days.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
Shares of KRYAF stock opened at $95.14 on Monday. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $145.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.01.
Kerry Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kerry Group (KRYAF)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.