Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,300 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 341,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,373.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kikkoman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of KIKOF opened at $56.49 on Monday. Kikkoman has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $81.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02.

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.

