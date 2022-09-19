Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Update

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 664.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.67.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of KXSCF opened at $107.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.23. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $180.40.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

