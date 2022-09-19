Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Update

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.0 days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Down 18.0 %

KSPHF opened at $17.04 on Monday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

