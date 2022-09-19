Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.60 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $440.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

