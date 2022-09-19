Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

