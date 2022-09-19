Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KUASF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. Kuaishou Technology has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

