Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,711.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

