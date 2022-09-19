Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 5,897 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 72,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,295.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 40,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

Apple stock opened at $150.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

