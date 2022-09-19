Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,470.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100,265 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

