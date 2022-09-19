Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Legal & General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

