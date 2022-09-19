Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 582 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,353.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lcnb Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $123.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

