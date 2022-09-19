Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.69.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $333.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

