M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $141.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.53. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

