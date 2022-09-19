Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 150 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after buying an additional 272,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 503,485 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,319,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHY opened at $81.67 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.