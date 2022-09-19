Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,913 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 382.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $79.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FND. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

