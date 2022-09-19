Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 2,026 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 198,184 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,622,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 433,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 149,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 91,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,418,000.

MLN stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

