Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TJX opened at $64.66 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.