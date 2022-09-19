Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 0.7 %

Evergy stock opened at $67.07 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

