Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $144.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

