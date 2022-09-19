Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 146 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $129.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $132.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.96.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

