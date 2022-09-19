Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 593 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HSY opened at $219.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $234.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

