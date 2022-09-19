Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 785 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after buying an additional 9,196,924 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after buying an additional 3,628,436 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $60.32 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

