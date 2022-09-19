Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $289.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.51 and a 200-day moving average of $313.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.