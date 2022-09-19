Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VMware were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,464,269,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of VMware by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $484,088,000 after buying an additional 719,504 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware stock opened at $112.44 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

