Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 361.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 91.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.9 %

LFUS opened at $211.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.86 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.31.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

