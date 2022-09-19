Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 58.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after acquiring an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 209.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after acquiring an additional 523,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 201.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 192,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,423,000 after acquiring an additional 168,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $77.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $76.88 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.