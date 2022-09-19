Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3,840.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $134.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.